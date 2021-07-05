Slovenia, Germany and Italy, qualified for the Tokyo Games

07/04/2021

On at 22:51 CEST

The men’s basketball tournament of the next Olympic Games confirmed three teams this Sunday who won the ticket in the different pre-Olympic games.

The first to do it It was Slovenia, who led his country to victory with the help of a masterful Luka Doncic (31 points, 10 rebounds and 13 assists) and before Lithuania, who played at home, in a Zalgirio Arena to burst. Doncic led the team in wings for the victory (85-96) to be framed in group C where Spain is.

ANDThe next to get the ticket was Germany, who beat Brazil in the final in Split (Croatia), 75-64, thanks to 28 points from Moritz Wagner, and against a Brazil where former Barça player Anderson Varejao tried (14 points), although he was too lonely.

Italy surprises Serbia

The third ranked team in the pre-Olympic tournaments It was Italy, who also surprised Serbia in Belgrade (95-102), en the final played at the Belgrade Arena, dwhere the Italians were able to silence the Serbian fans and ‘swipe’ the Olympic square.

The last one that remains to be elucidated will be decided this next morning, in the Canadian town of Victoria, where the Thomas Satoransky’s Czech Republic will face Nick Calathes’s Greece.

To beto the last ticket that will complete the table of the Olympic Games in less than a month for its dispute in Tokyo. We will see who ends up being the champion in Victoria.