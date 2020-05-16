..- The Slovenian government last night called official end of your coronavirus epidemic, becoming the first European country to do so, after authorities confirmed less than seven new cases of coronavirus every day for the past two weeks.

People now arriving in Slovenia from other states in the European Union will no longer be required to quarantine for at least seven days, as has been the case since early April, the government said in a statement.

The country of 2 million people, bordering Italy, Austria, Hungary and Croatia, has reported to date 1,464 coronavirus cases and 103 deaths. An epidemic was declared on March 12.

“Slovenia has domesticated the epidemic in the past two months … Today Slovenia has the best epidemiological image in Europe, “Prime Minister Janez Jansa told Parliament on Thursday.

The end of the epidemic means that some measures, including financial aid to citizens and companies affected by the coronavirus will expire in late May.

The government said that citizens Foreigners showing signs of coronavirus infection will still not be able to enter the country.

A quarantine of at least 14 days for people from non-EU states, except for some exemptions, including diplomats and people transporting cargo.

Citizens will still have to follow basic rules to prevent a possible spread of the infection, the government said without giving further details.

People have been required to wear masks in indoor public spaces, to be kept at least 1.5 meters (5 feet) apart, and to disinfect their hands when entering public spaces.

Since mid-March, Slovenia has closed all schools, sports and cultural institutions, bars, restaurants, hotels and shops, apart from food stores and pharmacies, while canceling public transport.

The government began to facilitate the closure from April 20. Public transportation resumed earlier this weekwhile the next week some students will return to schools. All bars and restaurants, as well as small hotels with up to 30 rooms, may open next week.