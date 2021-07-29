Slovenia destroys Japan to the rhythm of Luka Doncic and scares

Slovenia is confirmed as a clear favorite to get a medal in the Olympic Games Tokyo 2021 after destroying Japan in the second game of the group stage by 116-81. The Balkan team, which came from passing over Argentina on the opening day, ended with the Japanese led as it could not be otherwise by an immense Luka doncic.

The Dallas Mavericks star finished the game with 25 points (8 of 15 from the field and 2 of 8 from 3-pointers – his only mole), 7 rebounds and 7 assists. In addition, from Doncic, highlight the great game of Zoran Dragic, who finished with 24 units after scoring 10 of the 13 shots he made. Vlatko Cancar left until 16 points and Klemen Prepelic until 12. Doncic played 25 minutes.

Rui hachimura, the star of Japan, returned to perform at a high level. The Wizards player finished with 34 points and 7 rebounds, although sinning from taking too many shots in step-backs and attacking the rim little.

Welcome to the Luka Doncic show. No-look pass and triple for Slovenia. –pic.twitter.com/525Eg6YIDC#JuegosOlimpicos #Basketball – Esteban Letona (@EstebanLetona) July 29, 2021

Slovenia is scared

This resounding victory against Japan, together with the overwhelming start against Argentina, confirms Slovenia as one of the favorite teams to win a medal at these Olympic Games in Tokyo. The Balkan team not only has the biggest star of the Games, they have a united team, who know perfectly how to play and who are very popular thanks to the Lithuanian pre-Olympic.