Small alpine country reopens borders and says that the outbreak of covid-19 is under control in its territory, becoming the first European nation to declare an end to the epidemic. Experts contest the government’s assessment. Slovenia has become the first European country to declare an end to the covid-19 epidemic on its territory. The government of the European Union (EU) member state said on Friday (15/05) that the disease is under control and that, therefore, there is no longer a need for extraordinary health measures.

Anti-government protests amid Slovenian epidemic

“Today Slovenia has the best epidemic situation in Europe, which allows us to cancel the general epidemic alert,” said Prime Minister Janez Jansa, two months after the epidemic was declared.

According to the Slovenian government, EU residents will now be able to freely cross the country’s border from Austria, Italy and Hungary at predetermined checkpoints, while most non-European citizens are expected to adopt a 14-day quarantine. .

The first case of coronavirus in the small Alpine nation of two million people was registered on March 4. On the 12th of the same month, a national epidemic was declared. The country now has 1,464 confirmed cases and 103 deaths from covid-19, according to Johns Hopkins University.

With the decrease in the rate of infections, the government decided to choose to open borders. However, some preventive measures still remain valid, such as the prohibition of public agglomerations and the maintenance of the rules of social distance and the use of protective masks.

Next week, some shopping centers and hotels will be allowed to reopen. Football and other team sports competitions will be allowed from 23 May.

Despite the government’s announcement, some experts warned of the presence of coronavirus in the country. “No other European nation has so far declared an end to the epidemic, so we have to be cautious,” infectious disease specialist Mateja Logar told a public broadcaster. “The virus is still present.”

