Slovakia vs Spain: Schedule, probable line-ups and where to watch the Eurocopa match

This Wednesday, the Spanish selection his most important game since the World Cup in Russia is played, as he is forced to beat Slovakia to qualify for the next round of the Eurocup. The game will be broadcast by TUDN and Sky Sports at 11:00.

Spanish players and Luis Enrique They arrive with the pressure of not having achieved victory in their last two games, putting their ticket to the Round of 16 at risk. For this meeting, the Spanish strategist could use Sergio Busquets, who joined the groups after testing positive days before the start of the tournament.

Probable alignment of Luis Enrique vs Slovakia.

Goalkeeper: Unai Simón. Defenders, Azpilicueta, Laporte, Torres, Alba. Midfielders: Llorente, Thaiago, Busquets. Forwards: Traore, Moreno and Pedri

For its part, Slovakia knows that the draw is enough for them to have a great chance of advancing, since it would reach four units and considering the tiebreaker criterion, their victory against Poland would place them as second in the group regardless of the result of the other match.

Stefan Tarkovic vs Spain likely lineup

Goalkeeper: Dubravka. Defenders: Hubocan, Skriniar, Satka, Pekarik. Midfielders: Kucka, Hrosovsky, Hamsik, Mak, Koscelnik. Forwards: Doubt.