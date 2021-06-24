Slovakia vs Spain: Official lineups of the 2021 Eurocup match

Slovakia and Spain are measured this Wednesday in the La Cartuja Stadium in Seville o’clock at 11:00, central Mexico time, to define one of the qualifiers of Group E of the UEFA European Cup of Nations.

Slovakia ‘has a hand’ in this match, because with three points, they only need to add one more point to ensure the pass, minimally as one of the best third places in the competition.

Instead, Spain is forced to win the match to reach 5 points and fight for the group lead, all depending on the outcome of the match between Sweden (4 pts) and Poland (1 pt).

The tie would also serve Spain, because with 3 points and a goal difference of 0, it displaces Ukraine, who is with little pins in the last place in the ranking of best third places.

Official lineups of Spain vs Slovakia: Slovakia:

Dúbravka (PO), Pekarík, Šatka, Duda, Škriniar, Hubočan, Hamšík (C), Haraslín, Kucka, Mak, Hromada

Spain: Unai Simón (PO), Azpilicueta, Sergio Busquets (C), Morata, Koke, Gerard Moreno, Eric García, Jordi Alba, Sarabia, Laporte, Pedri Match data: Slovakia have won only one of the six games they have played against Spain; a draw and 4 defeats. Spain has won its three previous home matches against Slovakia, scoring 11 goals and conceding only 2. Spain has drawn its two previous matches at this European Championship, a competition where only one team has drawn its first three games in an edition; Portugal in 2016 and ended up being champion

