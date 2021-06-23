Slovakia vs Spain: Martin Dúbravka’s own goal in the Euro 2021 match (Video)

The La Cartuja Stadium in Seville is the stage where the Spanish National Team will try to sneak into the round of 16 of the Euro Cup of Nations 2021 in UEFA this afternoon in their clash against the Slovak national team, knowing that a win or a draw will be worth them to advance to the next phase, although with the victory they aspire to be leaders of Group E, depending on the result between Sweden and Poland, game that is played at the moment.

The Spanish National Team started with everything in the first half, positioning themselves in the midfield with control of the ball and dominating the Slovaks, who crouched in the last third of the field waiting for a counterattack.

Also read: Ariadne Díaz poses as provocatively as possible in a daring pink lace ensemble

At minute 8, the referee whistled a penalty in favor of the Spanish National Team for a foul on Koke, who arrived before the ball zone and received a kick from defender Satka. Álvaro Morata caught the ball and ended up missing his shot.

At minute 30, Dubravka, who had been the figure of Slovakia, made a terrible mistake when trying to clear a ball that had crashed into the crossbar.

The goalkeeper tried to hit the ball with his fist to send it to a corner, but his bad technique ended up sending the ball into the nets.

Read also: Euro 2021: Teams classified to the round of 16 (At the moment)

VISIT OUR GOOGLE NEWS CHANNEL TO ENJOY OUR CONTENT