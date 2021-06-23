Slovakia – Spain: schedule, TV and where to watch the European Championship today live online

All or nothing for the National Team, which faces its last game of the group stage with the need to convince after a more than hesitant start in the Eurocup. Luis Enrique’s men would be in the eighth even if they draw with Slovakia and Poland does not beat Sweden. However, the Spanish team is obliged to beat the Slovak team if it wants to show that it is a serious candidate to lift Euro2020.

Timetable: what time is the Slovakia-Spain?

The Slovakia-Spain match of the group stage of the Eurocup will be played on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 from 6:00 p.m. at the Cartuja Stadium, in Seville.

Television: how to watch Slovakia-Spain live on TV?

The Slovakia-Spain match of the Eurocup group stage can be enjoyed live on television through Telecinco. Mediaset has the rights to the competition and will give the entire competition through its two main channels: Cuatro and Telecinco.

Internet: how to follow Slovakia-Spain online?

The match between Slovakia and Spain can be followed live online through the live As.com updated to the minute. From an hour before, the previous one and the eleven. After the clash, you will be able to read the chronicle, the statements of the protagonists, the video game summary and the pikes for Biwenger.

