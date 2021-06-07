Slovakia second EU country to use Sputnik V vaccine

BRATISLAVA.

Slovakia became this Monday the second country of the European Union, after Hungary, in starting to use the Russian Sputnik V vaccine, whose buys caused the resignation of Prime Minister Igor Matovic two months ago.

Sputnik V will be applied first in the regions of Bratislava Y Zilina (north) and then at the national level.

As this vaccine has already been used in several countries, I see no reason to be concerned, “he told Stanislav, 59, after receiving his first dose at a vaccination center in Bratislava.

In February, the Lancet medical journal published a report that attributes an efficacy of more than 90% to Sputnik V, registered in more than 60 countries.

The use of this vaccine has not been authorized by the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

The Russian vaccine has sown division among the former Eastern bloc countries that previously depended on Moscow, some of whom see it as a godsend and others as a propaganda tool for the Russian government.

In March, Matovic resigned after strong criticism for his decision to buy Russian vaccines and his general handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Matovic’s decision to buy Sputnik V divided the political class.

Former Foreign Minister Ivan Korcok called the vaccine a “hybrid warfare tool.”

Once that controversy was overcome, Slovakia, a country in the euro zone, with 5.4 million inhabitants, authorized it on May 1 for people between 18 and 60 years old.

jrr