Slovakia: Lewandowski and Hamsik face off

Few teams depend as much on a leader as Poland and Slovakia, the next rivals of the ‘red’ that this afternoon are measured in Saint Petersburg. It does not matter that one is 32 and the other 33. Robert Lewandowski is the great hope of a Polish team that has stayed up with the only but great argument of his ‘killer’ after the absences of Milik and Piatek.

On the Slovak side, on the contrary, the whole country breathes for the recovery ‘in extremis’ of its indisputable star, Marek Hamsik, who arrived at the appointment between cottons due to discomfort in the twin and recently signed by Turkish Trabzonspor.

The Thorn in Robert Lewandowski

The Poland of Paulo Sousa Part as a favorite to win, although for this, Lewandowski will have to offer a version closer to that of the insatiable ‘Golden Boot’ with Bayern Munich and his 41 goals in the Bundesliga, contrary to the duller one that he usually exhibits with his selection . A thorn in the hole that he hopes to take out in this tournament.

For its part, Slovakia wants to take advantage of the ‘high’ from Hamsik’s presence. The coach, Stefan Tarkovic, admitted that “The players are impatient, the first game is always very exciting & rdquor ;.

The possible eleven

Poland: Szczesny; Bereszynski, Glik, Bednarek; Jozwiak, Krychowiak, Moder, Puchacz; Klich, Zielinski; and Lewandowski.

Slovakia: Dubravka; Pekarik, Satka, Skriniar, Hubocan; Kucka, Hromada; Haraslin, Hamsik, Mak; and Doubt.

Referee: Ovidiu Hategan (RUM).

Saint Petersburg Stadium. (18.00H / Four).