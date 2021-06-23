Slovakia 0 – Spain 5: summary, result and goals. Euro 2020

We are very happy with the result, going to the round and the goal. I have celebrated it with great anger, because it is a dream to be here today. A pleasure and I have enjoyed it. I have said it from the beginning, I live a dream, I am very happy and people have welcomed me very well. I want to return the affection to the people who have bet on me. I don’t like to talk about these things, because it gets turned around. I don’t care about Van der Vaart, but we have shut our mouths. Today we had a bit more luck, but we have maintained our game and our attitude. The top of the Selection is match by match. We know that Croatia is very difficult to play. We have to keep doing our thing. With the quality that we have, we are sure that we will take it forward “

Laporte, player from Spain