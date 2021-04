Slovakian player Barbora Palcatova has been banned for three years for loving a match (with 15 months of the suspended sanction), as announced this Saturday by the Tennis Integrity Agency.

Palcatova, who is ranked 1,685 in the individual world ranking, will also have to pay a fine of $ 5,000, after being found guilty of loving a match in 2017, according to the resolution.

The player may not compete in this period or attend any event sanctioned by the International Federation.