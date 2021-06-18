Slots where comic book characters meet

Comic characters are no longer for children and online casinos have not been able to reject this trend, as implemented by Rojabet Chile, whose characters are incorporated into online casinos, where they stand out in slot machines. Comic-themed stories have jumped from the screens of cinemas and TV and now unleash adrenaline in adults with their adventures that include superheroes, villains and monsters that came out of movie tapes and series and have become a highly valued and requested theme in slot machines, which include world-renowned themes such as Wonder Woman, Batman or Superman.

Top 5 of the most popular comics on slots

We share the Top 5 of the most popular characters that appear in comic-themed slot machines:

Justice League – NextGen Gaming:

The Justice League is one of the most current in its creation and monopolizes trends all over the planet. It stands out and it owes its popularity to include all its members: Superman, Wonder Woman, Flash, Green Lantern, Batman, Aquaman, and Martian Manhunter; which are responsible for activating your adrenaline while you play on their reels loaded with surprising features: free spins, bonus rounds, wilds that appear on certain reels.

Superman The Movie – Playtech:

It is one of the best known worldwide since its creation in the last century and continues to attract the sympathy of viewers who can now enjoy it in the slots of different developers, among which Playtech stands out. It is a progressive slot with 5 reels and 100 pay lines. It is inspired by the original movie and if luck is with you you can activate some of the 4 Mistery Progressive Jackpots or jackpots: Grand, Major, Minor or Mini jackpot.

Batman & The Batgirl Bonanza – Playtech:

Developed by DC Comics, it presents the super known comic characters Batman and the spectacular Batgirl. A slot that consists of 5 reels and 60 pay lines, with an unusual reel design, made on a 2 × 2 and 3 × 4 grid, where the main characters appear: Batman, Batgirl, Robin, Alfred the eternal butler of the superhero, radio and the yellow Bat armband. It offers a 96% RTP and additional features like Batgirl Locked Respins and Batman Team – up Free Spins.

Green Lantern Slot – Playtech:

The shocking Green Lantern is one of the comic book characters chosen by the well-known developer Playtech, which has a staggering 243 pay-lines, with impressive visuals and graphics for its quality and design. It stands out for being highly interactive, with stacking wilds, extra wilds, and secret dynamic multipliers.

Wonder Woman Gold Slot – Bally:

Since the decade of the 40s of the last century, when it was created by Charles Moulton, it has not stopped appearing in the most popular comics in the United States, by the hand of DC Comics. This heroine was the inspiration for game developer Bally to create the 40-line slot that is passionate about adults who have followed her adventures since its inception.