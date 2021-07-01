Sloane Stephens achieves a place in the round of 32 at the expense of Kristie Ahn

06/30/2021

On 07/01/2021 at 06:00 CEST

The american Sloane stephens, number 73 of the WTA, fulfilled the forecasts when winning in the 30th finals of Wimbledon by 7-5 and 6-3 in one hour and forty-eight minutes to Kristie ahn, American tennis player, number 117 of the WTA. With this result, we will see the winner of the match in the next phase of Wimbledon, the round of 32.

The statistics about the match show that the American tennis player managed to break her opponent’s serve 6 times, obtained 60% of the first service, committed 2 double faults, managing to win 58% of the service points. As for the American player, she managed to break her adversary’s serve 3 times and her effectiveness data is 71%, 3 double faults and 49% of points obtained on serve.

During the round of 32 Stephens will face the Russian Liudmila Samsonova, number 65.

The tournament London (Wimbledon Singles Fem.) takes place between June 21 and July 11 on outdoor grass. During this competition a total of 237 tennis players face each other, of which 128 reach the final phase among those who qualify directly, those who have been surpassing the previous rounds of the championship and those who are invited.