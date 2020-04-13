Maybe at the moment we cannot go to a concert to metalear and canatr with everything. Surely many already miss getting into a moshpit and doing the hedbang next to their best friends. But at least we’ve had a series of online concerts that have lightened the urge to party. One of these series has been released by the Knotfest website and its latest presentation that we have just been given is the full Slipknot concert of the Download Festival 2019.

The series started a couple of weeks ago, with a Lamb of God concert from Resurrection Fest 2019, and continued last week with a set of Megadeth from Resurrection Fest 2018. For you to be trout, you must know that all concerts premiere on Fridays through the Knotfest channel on YouTube.

Slipknot’s setlist at the 2019 Download Festival in the UK featured the band performing 17 songs, including five from their 1999 self-titled debut LP. The concert was held in June, just before the release of Slipknot’s acclaimed new album, We Are Not Your Kind. The only new songs the band performed on Download were the reel-to-reel roll “Unsainted” and the non-record single “All Out Life.”

During the broadcast of the concert, some fans had the opportunity to chat with Slipknot’s bassist V-Man in the YouTube chat window. And in passing, why not, enter the link to the official product page of Slipknot and Knotfest. So if you miss the screams of the shirt or the cup of the event. A portion of the proceeds from sales goes directly to benefit coronavirus relief efforts.

At the moment, Slipknot is set to head the North American Knotfest Roadshow, supported by A Day to Remember, Underoath, and Code Orange. However, with the tour slated to begin on May 30, it is unclear whether the tour will go as planned, given the current state of the world. The way things are going, maybe Corey Taylor and company will have to wait a little longer to do this: