We are sure that everyone who got on this note is because they miss putting together a good moshpit or at least doing a decent headbang next to their favorite bands. The good thing is that in this sad reality without concerts, all is not lost. Slipknot will host an online edition of their annual Knotfest with concerts and interviews with themselves, Underoath, and Code Orange.

In order not to be one of those who leave important information until the end, here is the date and time of the event. The new Knotfest online will be set up next Friday, May 29 at 5:00 p.m. from Mexico City. Good way to welcome you to the weekend.

This news somehow alleviates the sadness caused by the cancellation of Slipknot at Machaca Festival, who had the Iowa guys as headliners at his party. To end the slump and continue with the good, we must also remember that his presentation At the Knotfest Mexico 2019 it was canceled due to the disasters that occurred. Mexico is half salty when it comes to wanting to see the metalheads again.

Slipknot has prepared for all its fans the transmission of a very special concert: the set they headed at the Graspop Festival in Belgium in 2019. A concert they gave shortly before the release of the acclaimed album We Are Not Your Kind. As if this were not enough, the percussionist Shawn “Clown” Crahan will also participate in an exclusive interview for the event.

As guests, Underoath will air a concert they played at the Brooklyn Bowl in Las Vegas in 2016. Spencer Chamberlain, the lead singer for the band, will also be giving exclusive interviews.

Code Orange is reviving their Last Ones Left: In Fear of the End concert, where they played in an empty theater in March at the start of social distancing restrictions as a means of promoting their album Underneath. To put together a good session with Code Orange, Clown will also speak to singer and drummer Jami Morgan.

