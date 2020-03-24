Carlos Slim Foundation indicated that this figure will be used in health actions as a critical patient support team in national health institutes, ventilators, echo-sonograms and video-laryngoscopes.

Carlos Slim Foundation will allocate one billion pesos in actions to support the fight against the coronavirus Covid-19, both in health and education.

Grupo Carso, owned by Carlos Slim, indicated that although the sanitary contingency measures could imply the provisional closure of some establishments, its employees will keep their work in the face of the contingency caused by Covid-19.

In addition, the Carlos Slim Foundation will allocate one billion pesos in health actions, as a support team for critically ill patient in national health institutes, ventilators, ecosonograms and video-laryngoscopes.

Also in the protective equipment for health personnel; supplies for sanitization and disinfection of critical spaces in public hospitals; Support for the strengthening of the country’s diagnostic capacity and for the reconversion of hospitals for pandemic care.

In alliance with the Ministry of Public Education, it was made available to the students of public basic education the TestT platform, developed by the Foundation.

The Covid-19 Carso protocol for the protection of employees and clients considers general measures of prevention and dissemination of hygienic practices in different spaces, both in the company and at home.

As well as special protection for risk groups, that is, people over 55 years, people with chronic diseases and pregnant women.

According to a statement, this includes home isolation of employees with symptoms of respiratory infection, and those diagnosed with Covid-19, or who had contact with people diagnosed with the disease.

Likewise, policies to prevent transmission in companies: frequent cleaning of work spaces; work at home; cancellation of trips, work meetings and events.

Also hygiene for staff canteens, cleaning and surveillance personnel, as well as in call centers. (Ntx.)