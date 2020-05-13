Thanks to progressive web applications (PWA) it is becoming more comfortable use web services on the desktop almost as if they were native apps. This is truer than ever especially in Windows 10, and we can verify it with the Canary versions of both Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge.

In these versions it is possible to activate the one that for now is

an experimental function so that our PWAs have Jump Lists. If you do not know what Jump Lists are, it is likely that you have used them, they are those options that appear in a list when you right click on any application icon that is anchored to the taskbar.

Jump Lists exist since Windows 7 and are a simple and fast way to execute specific actions of your apps directly from the taskbar

How to activate Jump Lists in Chrome or Microsoft Edge PWAs

This is only available in Canary versions, that is, the most experimental branch of both browsers. You can download Chrome Canary from this link, or Microsoft Edge Canary from the browser’s website.

The next thing, whatever browser you use, is to enter the ‘flags’ to activate experimental functions. From Chrome write chrome: // flags in the URL bar and hit Enter. In Microsoft Edge you must write edge: // flags.

Once there, type “PWAs app” in the search drawer and enable the option Desktop PWAs app icon shortcuts menu. Restart the browser and you will be able to enjoy the new function.

Now, in order for your webapp’s Jump Lists to have useful options, developers would have to add them. For now we can test the potential of this with an example PWA that Google posted on this link.

If you install that progressive web app and you click on its new icon in the Windows 10 task bar, you will see the different options available directly from there, as in the image above.

Microsoft has long had plans to power proactive web apps in Windows 10, not just with Jump Lists or better notifications, but with their own names in Task Manager, unique badges, and easier uninstall.

