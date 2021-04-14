slight update for the sports car

It has recently renewed the whole range MINI, including substantial improvements to the three-door model. And when we first saw the facelift of the little one in the house, we couldn’t help but think that their sports version would also have to be updated. Not much has been done to pray, because here is the MINI John Cooper Works 2021. It introduces some aesthetic changes, expanded standard equipment and technology that is at the height of the times.

We will start with the aspect that changes the least: its mechanics. The top-of-the-range three-door model is fitted with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbo petrol engine with a power output of 231 hp and 320 Nm of torque. It is linked as standard to a six-speed manual gearbox, although the eight-speed Steptronic automatic transmission is optionally available. In the first case, it accelerates from 0 to 100 km / h in 6.3 seconds and with the automatic transmission improves acceleration when completed in just 6.1 seconds.

Another detail that characterizes the new MINI John Cooper Works is its sound. Count with one sports exhaust system consisting of two 85mm stainless steel tailpipes that enhance the listening experience. To improve performance, it also comes with a Brembo braking system with red calipers (four pistons at the front). They are seen through 17-inch wheels, although optionally you can choose to 18-inch ones Featuring a 2-tone Circuit Spoke pattern.

This specimen has a specific sports suspension that contributes to improving its agility. Also, for the first time, a adaptive suspension with selective damping of the frequency, an element that is automatically adjusted according to the needs and that provides an extra character. Like any John Cooper Works, there will be a very complete equipment and aesthetic differences.

