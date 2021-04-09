Slight restyling for the Mercedes CLS, available in July

It was the year 2017 when Mercedes-Benz launched the third generation of its elegant Mercedes CLS. Now, four years later they have decided to give it a twist by presenting their restyling, which provides slight exterior and interior aesthetic changes and some technological improvements.

The first units of this facelift will reach European dealers During the month of July. Of course, although we already know the date, the star brand has not yet reported the prices of any of the versions. In case you wonder, the current variant starts at 68,650 euros with the 220 d engine, which is a 194 hp diesel.

With very slight aesthetic touches

The Mercedes-Benz CLS updated does not present too great an aesthetic change, but it does present certain variations that make it feel renewed. In the front of we have a slight redesign of the entire bumper, including the main grille and now with a somewhat more aggressive front, without losing the usual elegance of the model.

Another section that they have reviewed is that of the wheels, now introducing two new designs in 19 inches, both in five-spoke and multi-spoke style.

Of course, and as is usual for the German brand, there are several different styles with greater sportiness or elegance. The Avantgarde line is standardBut for those looking for a sportier aesthetic there are the AMG Line packages, with a more aerodynamic body kit and 20-inch alloy wheels.

Regarding the cabin, Mercedes reports the possibility of incorporating new finishes for the center console, which are open-pore brown walnut wood and high-gloss gray wood. The offer of leather upholstery for the seats has also been expanded. To this must be added the introduction of the new multifunction steering wheel.

The first generation of the Mercedes CLS debuted in 2004.

Mercedes CLS mechanical range

Regarding the mechanical range, there are no great news. The most recent engine is the CLS 300 d 4Matic diesel, which was introduced in the current variants last month. It is a four-cylinder internally called OM 654 M, with a 48-volt system that yields 265 hp (plus 20 hp from the electrical system). The range of engines for the Mercedes CLS is as follows:

Engine Version Power and torque Engine Version Power and torque CLS 220 d 2.0 diesel 194 HP and 400 Nm CLS 300 d 2.0 diesel 265 HP and 550 Nm CLS 400 d 3.0 diesel 330 HP and 700 Nm CLS 350 2.0 petrol 299 HP and 400 Nm CLS 450 3.0 petrol 367 CV and 500 Nm CLS 53 3.0 petrol 435 CV and 520 Nm