The death toll from COVID-19 in the state of NY added 109 deaths, four more than the previous day, the governor announced this Friday Andrew Cuomo, who warned that “no local official can open or close” their region, referring to the statements of the Mayor of New York, Bill de Blasio, which assured that the city could begin the reopening the first or the second week of June.

In his daily press conference, the governor indicated that with 225 hospitalizations, Thursday was the lowest day of hospital admissions by COVID-19 marking the third consecutive day below 300.

According to Johns Hopkins University, 28 thousand 743 people have died for the pandemic in the state, a figure that the state authorities reduce to 23 thousand 83, partly because Johns Hopkins counts suspicious but unconfirmed cases of death by COVID-19.

“We said it from the beginning, there is only one standard that is determined by the data, it is not a question politicsCuomo said of the projections from New York City, in response during their daily press conference.

Bill de Blasio assured a few hours before Cuomo’s appearance that the reopening of New York it may occur “the first or second week of June” depending on whether it is sustained below certain “thresholds” in its indicators of coronavirus.

The mayor explained that the large city at the epicenter of the COVID-19 crisis the “200 to 14 days” – the estimated incubation time – should be kept below the 200 new daily hospitalizations, the 375 patients admitted to the ICU and in a proportion of less than 15 percent of positive cases on the total of residents tested.

Cuomo, who traditionally has maintained a constant tug-of-war with De Blasio, insisted that the last word is with the state, although it opened the door for some specific features in the different regions to be taken into account.

In this sense, Cuomo announced that the regions of long Island and Mid-Hudson they will be able to join next week those that already started reopening in the middle of the month if they continue to maintain a reduction in deathly victims and they track cases electronically.

With information from EFE