Slight drop in deaths to 276 in the last 24 hours in Spain, with the total now exceeding 25,000 deaths. Specifically, the pandemic has left 25,100 dead according to data published by the Ministry of Health on its website and that counts the cases until 9:00 pm yesterday. Thus, the number of deceased is consolidated below 300 and with a slight improvement compared to yesterday, in which 281 people died.

As for the number of infected people, it rises to 216,582, which means 1,366 more than the day before. The rise in the last days is mainly due to the increase in PCR tests.

In addition, 117,248 patients have already recovered, representing an increase of 2,570 more people who have overcome the disease since this Friday.

This Saturday the total number of cases requiring hospitalization in Spain amounts to 117,949 people, 556 more since yesterday; and the people who have entered the ICU are already 10,909, which means an increase of 49 admissions in the last 24 hours.

By autonomous communities, Madrid remains the region that has registered the most deaths so far, with 8,292 coronavirus deaths, followed by Catalonia, 5,137; Castilla-La Mancha, 2,534; Castilla y León, 1,788; Basque Country, 1,321; Valencian Community, 1,258; Andalusia 1,253; Aragon 761; Galicia, 557; Navarra, 460; Extremadura, 458; La Rioja, 334; Asturias 279; Baleares, 197; Cantabria, 193; Canary Islands, 140; Murcia, 132; Ceuta, 4; and Melilla, 2.

As for those infected, the Community of Madrid is also the region that has registered the most positive cases diagnosed by PCR, with 62,073 infected, followed by Catalonia, with 49,850; Castilla y León, 17,165; Castilla-La Mancha, 15,967; Basque Country, 12,887; Andalusia, 12,207; Valencian Community, 10,411; Galicia, 8,902; Aragon, 5,136; Navarra, 4,888; La Rioja, 3,947; Extremadura, 2,824; Asturias, 2,303; Canary Islands, 2,212; Cantabria, 2,201; Balearic Islands, 1,902; Murcia, 1,491; Melilla, 115; and Ceuta, 101.

The Ministry of Health has clarified that the Community of Madrid consolidates daily the series of cases confirmed by PCR, which can affect the figures of previous days, as it happens today. The adjustment is reflected in the total number of cases in Spain.

