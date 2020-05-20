Mexico.- The Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection, Alfonso Durazo Montaño, assured that the intentional homicide in the country has been contained and that during April it had a slight decrease of 1.66% compared to March.

“The figure is the most up-to-date as possible as of April. On December 1, intentional homicides were received in extremely high numbers. On the journey of President López Obrador, we managed to reverse the growth trend slightly downward again. The containment line has been preserved. ”

During the conference morning in National Palace, the official reported that April is considered the highest in intentional homicides with 2,950 murders, after the peak with the highest incidence occurred in July 2018.

“We managed to reverse the growth trend again and we are slightly down in intentional homicides compared to the previous month,” Durazo said.

He explained that among the states with the highest incidence is Guanajuato, and in entities where these crimes traditionally occurred, such as Sinaloa and Tamaulipas, they have registered a reduction; Yucatan continues to be the one with the lowest rates.

In April we managed to reverse the growth trend again and we are slightly down in intentional homicides, we have maintained the containment line in the face of the historical upward trend in this crime, says the Secretary of Public Security, @AlfonsoDurazo pic.twitter.com/DXO2gwXuwh – Jorge Armando Rocha (@rochaperiodista) May 20, 2020

Also under theft …

The incidence of robberies in all its forms has registered a decrease since the current federal administration began, 42% from December to date, assured Alfonso Durazo

“Total theft, the trend even before the pandemic is significantly down, this month the decline was very pronounced. Since before the pandemic, this trend must be rescued, it is 33 percent less than last month, and 42 percent compared to December, “he said.

He said that according to statistics vehicle theft was reduced by 20.9 percent; theft from passersby in 24.6%.

Durazo Montaño explained that the work is done in coordination with the Mexican Army, the Secretary of the Navy and the National Guard.

LEE Prepas return to classes … in South Korea

emc

The post Slight decline in homicides in April, reports Durazo appeared first on Siete24.