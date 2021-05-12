Sleepwalker: Sound familiar? – Music News

Sleepwalker is the name of Porter’s new single and we swear that you are going to love it and it will surely make you cry or at least it will inspire you and you will think of someone .. Are you ready? We tell you all the details about this new single here in Music News.

Official Porter, released his most recent single on May 4 and it has turned out to be a success, since the official video clip of his new song entitled, Sleepwalker, has accumulated more than 100,000 views on the YouTube platform!

What will you see in this official video clip? A lot of good production and a great video quality, you will be able to see a lot of darkness, a very abstract video, in reality what you will see is a kind of dreams captured in a video, in different scenes but really very abstract.

It is like those dreams that sometimes do not make much sense, but that specify certain things in your life, certain situations that marked you, and all that in an abstract way embodied in dreams. They even seem to be some kind of nightmares.

You know perfect, what we mean has happened to all of us, now, the public did not take long to show up to show support and gratitude for this new single.

“Today that I can no longer see you or hug you, I am missing your green eyes, even if you say no” The reality is that this letter speaks neither more nor less than the pain you feel when you lose a love, no matter the circumstance or the cause, if he left you, or you left him… it’s a kind of pain that gets less with the passage, but the first days, the first weeks after a breakup, let’s be honest, we can’t sleep. We do not eat, we do not rest, much less we can sleep. We get up in the middle of the night to cry and think, What happened? What did we do wrong? Because I did not work? Will you talk to us? Will you look for us? This is usually very common and is very painful, but we are going to tell you something, if that person loves you, they will look for you and they will talk to you, but if they do not really do it, then it will not happen, and the actions say more Than a thousand words, stop listening with your ear, and listen through actions.

It is okay to feel pain, but do not affect your self-esteem, take more care of yourself before any other person or situation.