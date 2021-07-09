Sleepover tragedy: Hispanic boy killed himself with a gun carried by a 15-year-old guest



Max Mendoza killed himself with a pistol.

A children’s sleepover ended in a tragedy that grieves the Hispanic community in San Diego. And is that a 12-year-old boy was accidentally shot with a gun brought to the meeting by a 15-year-old guest.

Max mendoza He invited his friends to the apartment where he lived with his mother in Chula Vista. Everything was proceeding normally until the family heard a gunshot in the room and ran immediately. It was Saturday morning.

Aida, Max’s mother, found her son bleeding and immediately took him to a hospital, where he died minutes later.

The police questioned the boy who carried the gun and later handed it over to the family. It is being investigated how he obtained the gun and to whom it belongs.

“I miss him … He had a big heart, and a big heart,” Aida told the San Diego Tribune on Sunday.

The tragedy impacted the community who placed a makeshift memorial outside the Woodland Hills condominiums where he lived. “Long live Max”, it reads on the tribute.

“He is the smartest, most handsome and sweetest boy you could have ever met,” Eliadora Foster told the Californian newspaper. According to neighbors, Max took care of his four younger sisters and helped them ride bikes, skateboards, and swim.

“It was the little man of the house”added Foster.

“The whole neighborhood cried because it is so special. It hurts that he’s gone. They took it away from us too soon ”, he concluded.

“Even though he was only 12 years old, you were talking to him and it felt like you were talking to someone your age. He was so mature for his age. He was so wise for his age ”, told Fox News, Macy, her 16-year-old older sister.

“Who goes home and thinks their 12-year-old brother is gone? It is surreal. He was only 12 years old. He had a lot to live for. He still had his whole life ahead of him, ”he added.

Max’s family set up a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds for funeral expenses.

“He was charming and funny. He had a heart twice the size of an average child. He was always willing to share what little he had with his classmates, even if they weren’t his closest friends, ”reads the campaign that as of Thursday had raised just over $ 10,000 of the $ 25,000 target.

