Sleeping little (6 hours or less) increases the risk of dementia

People who slept 7 hours or more showed the lowest incidence of dementia, and there was no clear evidence of a link between longer-than-normal sleep duration and dementia (although some other studies have found such an association as well).

It is worth clarifying that studies like this are only observational, which means that the link discovered it’s just a correlation between short sleep and increased risk, not a causal mechanism.

“More studies, including more people with prolonged sleep, will be needed to understand the role of sleep duration in dementia risk,” say the authors, publishing their results in the journal Nature.