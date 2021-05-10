Sleeping less than 6 hours each night increases your risk of dementia

People who sleep less than 6 hours are 30% more likely to develop dementia later in life, according to a study.

Chronic fatigue could be good news compared to the other consequences that are chosen bad sleep habits. Obesity, diabetes and hypertension are some of those that were previously registered. However, it seems that poor sleep can also cause dementia, according to a recent study.

The risk of sleeping less than six hours

For years it was associated with the possibility that early dementia could be related to lack of sleep in humans. A recent study confirmed this possibility, with an interesting note: it is more likely that those who used to sleep less than six hours, suffer from this long-term condition.

According to the study, published in Nature Communications, the new finding is not a cause for concern for middle-aged people with poorly functional sleeping habits. For the research, a sample of 8 thousand people was taken in the United Kingdom for 25 years. The study began when each was 50 years old, in order tor measure the effects of sleep deprivation on the human brain.

It turned out that those who constantly slept 6 hours or less during the night they had 30% more likely to develop dementia during later stages of life. However, it depends largely on other “sociodemographic, behavioral, cardiometabolic and mental health factors,” according to the experts in the article.

How is dementia linked to lack of sleep?

According to Michael V. Vitiello, professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at the University of Washington, the new evidence produced by the study provides a more in-depth understanding of the effects of sleep on brain activity. Although he was not involved in the study, he is convinced that awareness of mental health is categorical to avoid more similar cases:

“It is very important that people are aware of making sure they sleep well. It is not trivial and should not be the last thing you think of. It should not be what you sacrifice ”highlights the expert regarding the problem.

During his years of practice, Vitiello has realized that getting a good night’s sleep is not just getting enough hours of rest. On the contrary, it is necessary to have a consistent and consistent schedule, which does not change much in a short period of time. In addition, conditions in which people sleep they also affect your general rest.

For Séverine Sabia, an epidemiologist at INSERM, the French public health research center, dementia is multifactorial. However, the expert acknowledges that “The sleep duration is one [de las causas], but even if a person sleeps poorly, there are other important prevention measures. “

In addition to the potential risk of dementia, the effects of not sleeping well also manifest themselves in the short term. The memory, learning and concentration are some of the factors that are affected in daily life.

