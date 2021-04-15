Sleep disorders in children with autism

04/15/2021 at 7:25 AM CEST

Autism spectrum disorders (ASD) are a neurodevelopmental disorder that affects 1 in 54 peopleAccording to the latest data, a prevalence that is already a public health problem. The EU and the United States have launched ambitious funding plans to provide answers on the origin, diagnosis and management of patients.

In the last 20 years the increase is exponential and, in most cases, the cause is unknown, although most likely a multifactorial origin on a genetic basis.

People with ASD can present many symptoms and with different intensity, although they focus on problems in communication and social relationships and inflexible behavior, with resistance to changes and with obsessive or repetitive interests.

In addition to “core” symptoms, there are “comorbid” disorders that significantly worsen the disorder. Some are anxiety, irritability, low self-esteem, eating or sensory integration problems or attention deficit disorder, with or without hyperactivity (ADHD).

Lack of sleep impairs the daily functioning of families that suffer from it and destabilizes them emotionally

Undoubtedly, In children, one of the disorders most frequently associated with ASD, and that most affects quality of life, are sleep disorders. It is estimated that 80 percent of children with ASD present and continue to suffer from them as adolescents and adults.

In general, children with ASD have a longer sleep latency and have a harder time falling asleep. What’s more, they wake up more times during the night and their awakenings are longer than in standard development children. It must also be said that, in these latter children, sleep regulates itself, and in children with ASD it only occurs in 8 percent of cases.

Such sleep disorders they affect children, as patients, and their closest family environment. Lack of sleep impairs the daily functioning of the families that suffer from it and destabilizes them emotionally.

Parents, who cannot fall asleep, have high rates of absenteeism, decreased productivity, and recurrent absences; and siblings, a reduction in school performance.

Basic management is based on promoting adequate sleep hygiene (guidelines and recommendations), associated, in many cases, with the use of drugs

From neuropediatrics, sleep disorders in children with ASD have no specific treatment. Fundamental management is based on promoting adequate sleep hygiene (guidelines and recommendations), associated, in many cases, with the use of drugs.

Melatonin is the most widely used option due to its effectiveness, ease of use and, above all, safety. But it does not always work, because in the available format its effectiveness in children is good to promote the onset of sleep and the first phases, but not to maintain it throughout the night.

Therefore, a specific, prolonged-release melatonin would be required, which is currently not available to the pediatric population. This would prolong its effect and promote adequate rest throughout the night.

An improvement in the sleep of these patients would benefit the symptoms of their disease and the quality of life of both the children and their families.