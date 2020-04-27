Preventive and compulsory social isolation led the population to move from maintaining an active routine as a result of everyday life to a more sedentary life at home. However, this abrupt change can backfire on the body.

The coronavirus pandemic has not only threatened the physical health of millions, but also has wreaked havoc on emotional and mental well-being of people around the world. Feelings of anxiety, helplessness, and pain are increasing as people face an increasingly uncertain future, as well as the quality of sleep, impaired vision, and muscle aches.

The five pillars that will leave sequels after quarantine:

We spend more than 7 hours a day in front of the screens, be it a cell phone, television, computer or tablet. That is, almost 30% compared to electronic devices. Rogelio Ribes Escudero, ophthalmologist, specialist in the cornea and ocular surface and member of the Ophthalmology service of the German Hospital, explained that the effects produced by these equipment on the eyes can be divided into three: those that occur in tears and the ocular surface, those produced by the light emitted and those that affect the lenses of the eyes.

“The use of electronic devices generates an effort in the ciliary muscle, which is in charge of carrying out the approach closely. By contracting, this muscle increases the magnification dioptres of the lens, a process known as accommodation. The problem is that one spends so much time doing close-up activities that a spasm and contraction of this muscle is generated, promoting transient blurred vision and headaches in some young patients. It is like exercising the same muscle in the gym for 8 to 10 hours a day, at some point it will collapse. By That is why the American Academy of Ophthalmology suggests adhering to the 20-20-20 rule: every 20 minutes, take a 20 second break and see something more than 6 meters awayyes ”, he commented Ribes Escudero.

The increase in work and education remotely led to many having to carry out this type of task at home. In this context, the chiropractor Marcelo Barroso Griffiths (registration 9784) pointed to Infobae that “the long inactive hours, with little movement and the poor quality of movement makes it very difficult for the spine to maintain a normal tone, in terms of its muscles and its shapes”.

“People do not adopt adequate postures because they do not have prepared in their homes the ergonomic issues that bring different consequences that can trigger scoliosis, fluid retention and even circulatory problems as a result of people not having an infrastructure to accompany the necessary changes “He emphasized Muddy Griffiths.

In this context, the professional listed keys so that people do not suffer from bad postures:

-Organization of schedules

-Choose a good place at home to work, do not change environments.

-Perform physical activities in order to reduce tension in the back, improve joint mobility, joint responses.

Sleep disturbances

Sleeping is one of the basic functions of the human being. However, with the excess of screens and lack of concrete activities due to preventive and compulsory social isolation, many are having difficulties falling asleep. “There are two big factors: there is more insomnia due to reduced physical activity and more circadian rhythm disorder, that is, when the sleep cycles are run,” he told Infobae Susana Levantini, specialist in sleep, (MN 8511), from the Fleni Institute.

In this context, the specialist explained that both problems have short and long-term consequences: “Being deprived of sleep can lead to difficulties in impulse control, irritability, low tolerance, feelings of reluctance, lack of motivation, poor concentration, difficulty in memory among others ”.

“What we are recommending as specialists is that adults, teens and children remember that this is not a vacation. The human being needs order to be able to organize and perform much more, therefore, it is vital that they respect the schedules and that they maintain habits in this quarantine so as not to be counterproductive, “he emphasized. Levantini.

Some of the feelings most found in this preventive and compulsory social isolation are fear, uncertainty, anxiety, depression, boredom, among others, which are the most tormenting the population more than 30 days after the closure.

Studies have also shown that loneliness can activate our fight or flight function, causing chronic inflammation and reducing the body’s ability to defend itself against viruses. Although isolation is the correct response to the coronavirus pandemic, we need the exact opposite in response to the loneliness epidemic. So how can we cultivate social well-being while avoiding infection?

“The first thing to keep in mind is that quarantine is challenging. The few previous studies on psychology and quarantine suggest that it is a choice between infection or psychological alteration that can be aggravated in a person, due to confinement. Therefore, we must think of it as the lesser evil if we take into account the context of the pandemic, “he told Infobae doctor Martín Etchevers, Professor in charge of the Psychological Clinic and Psychotherapies: Emergency and Interconsultations.

Feeding problems

With the mandatory quarantine in Argentina, the habits and customs of the population suffered abrupt changes, especially with regard to food. The truth is that in many cases this can be a stressful situation for many where food can be one of the easiest and most immediate ways to lift your spirits and feel better.

“In this very special moment we are going through, it is important to encourage healthy eating. In this way, people should think about their menus based on an adequate, harmonious diet of good nutritional quality, that is, that it has all the necessary nutrients to strengthen as much as possible the immune system, “he told Infobae Diego Querze, head of Nutrition in neurological diseases at the Fleni Institute.

Mandatory quarantine has a deadline. That is why it is vital that people, according to specialists, know that it is important to carry good nutrition during it, because the post-confinement consequences can be many. “People who are under nutritional treatment must follow it and, on the other hand, this can have consequences such as overweight, obesity, diabetes, among others,” he emphasized. Querze.

Finally, the professional explained that those who shop for older adults also take into account the importance of thinking about menus that contain all the quality nutritional contributions: “It is important to think about the list of things, so that when the when making the purchase is smart and this way you will also save money. ”