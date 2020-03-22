Slay the Spire 2.0 already has a date on Nintendo Switch

As a media editor and analyst sometimes it happens that you put a note to a game and after time, as you continue to play and further macerate the game you regret the score you gave at the end of the text. In my case there is no day that I do not regret more than that 80 that I gave to Slay the Spire, because since then I have continued to play almost daily and, my gosh, the one with layers! Mega Crit made a game that the more you play it, the better it is because you are learning, testing things and generating new synergies and strategies even when you have been more than 120 hours between the Switch version and the Steam version, as in my case. But far from finishing what is possibly the best card game in a long time, the studio has decided to continue improving and expanding it and as a result one of those updates is coming that changes everything.

The Watcher arrives on Nintendo Switch in Slay The Spire 2.0

Apart from the typical card balancing changes, new potions and correcting some other bug, the main novelty of this new update is the arrival of a new character “The Watcher”. This mysterious monk had already been climbing the tower for a few months on PC, (even more months if we count the trial version of the game) and her focus is to control the flow of the deck thanks to her cards, her changes of rooms and relics.

See also

Slay the Spire 2.0 will arrive as a free update to Nintendo Switch on March 23 at about five in the afternoon (Peninsular Spanish time). Actually, I didn’t plan to go out much from the island of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, but I think I’m going to have to go out and throw a few card games against the devil’s tower.

Source

Related