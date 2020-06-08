© Provided by the Associated Press

Protesters throw the statue of slave trader Edward Colston into the water on Sunday 7 June 2020, in Bristol, England. (Ben Birchall / PA via AP)

LONDON (AP) – For someone who passed away almost three centuries ago, Edward Colston has become a symbol of the Black Lives Matter movement in Britain.

The demolition of his statue in Bristol, a city in south west England, on Sunday by protesters opposed to racism was greeted with glee, an acknowledgment of the fact that he was a notorious slave trader, a symbol of shame in one of Britain’s most liberal cities.

Protesters tied up the statue and then pulled it down. In video footage captured moments after it crashed to the ground, hundreds, if not thousands, of ecstatic residents were seen.

Then the images on social media showed some protesters who appeared to put one knee on the statue’s neck for eight minutes, in a reminder of how George Floyd died in Minneapolis on May 25. Later they rolled the statue until it was thrown into the water in the nearby port of Bristol, again with scenes of ecstasy.

A protester spreads his arms next to the vandalized statue of Winston Churchill on Sunday June 7, 2020, during a demonstration of the Black Lives Matter movement, in London. Churchill “was a racist,” the graffiti claims. (AP Photo / Frank Augstein)

Police said officers have opened an investigation and are looking for those who “committed an act of criminal harm.”

Bristol Mayor Marvin Rees said the removal of the statue would provoke “divided” views, but added that it was “important to listen to those for whom the statue represents an affront to humanity and make the current legacy about the future of our city. , facing racism and inequality ”.

The disappearance of the statue carries enormous symbolism, especially since the bridge from which it was thrown into the sea is called the Pero Bridge, in honor of Pero Jones, a slave who lived and died in the city in the late 18th century.

Colston, born in 1636 to a wealthy merchant family, was prominently involved in the only official slave company in England at the time, the Royal African Company. Bristol was a very important center for that activity.

The company transported tens of thousands of Africans across the Atlantic Ocean, primarily to work on sugar plantations in the Caribbean Sea and cultivate the tobacco fields that flourished in the new American colony of Virginia. Each slave had the company’s initials stamped on the chest.

The Colston statue was not the only historical monument to be attacked by protesters.

In London, some non-conformists defaced the statue of former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, located outside Parliament, crossing out his last name and painting the phrase “he was a racist” below.

Associated Press journalist John Leicester in Paris contributed to this report.

