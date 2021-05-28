Slapping for the family, Aitana Derbéz ready to succeed | INSTAGRAM

Many say that the talent of the actors comes from the family and this time the little daughter of Eugenio Derbez, Aitana Derbez, showed that probably yes, sharing her acting skills by practicing one of the skills they need to have as reported by her brother Jose Eduardo.

According to her older brother, the artists have to give a very good slap to show that they are good actresses, so the six-year-old girl decided to try her luck and give himself the first.

To continue, his sister Aislinn also slapped him in addition to his mother. Alessandra, who both reacted very surprised, assuring that she would be a very good actress, because the blow was quite hard on the cheek in this fun piece of entertainment.

But the funniest and most interesting thing was when it was the turn to give him the slap to his father Eugenio who assured that a good actor knows how to avoid slapping, so the first one did not hit your face, but at the end of all he did receive one, assuring that he had caught him off guard.

The angel of this girl is huge and you can quickly tell that she will be a excellent actress, probably singer and surely one show starWell, he has an incredible personality, a great intelligence and of course he is the most charismatic.

And how not to do it if she is the daughter of one of the greatest geniuses of Mexican comedy in all history who even participated in films of Hollywood for his great talent and creativity, something really to be admired.

In addition to this now the Derbez family are also promoting their own Reality Show in which they travel in the second season of “On a trip with the Derbez” this time now with the full world situation.

But slapping is not the only thing she knows how to do because Aitana has also been practicing playing the piano thanks to being locked up in her home taking care of herself like everyone else.

The girl was practicing and entertaining herself by playing the piano and discovering that she has an excellent talent to do it, as well as that you also sing very beautifully with her brother Vadhir in another video that showed that she brings everything to be successful.

This Mexican family is one of the best known and that takes us by the hand in their incredible trips around the world always with the best disposition and of course comedy everywhere jokes and occurrences that arrive so that you can enjoy them on your screen through Amazon Prime Video .

In the first of the seasons they went to Morocco and managed to enjoy a country that took them by surprise thanks to all the traditions they have and other situations that they had to live there together.