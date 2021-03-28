Slap in the face and push in the confrontation between a former UFC and a youtuber

Intense confrontation was experienced in one of the most bizarre fights like fires in the recent history of boxing. On April 17, former UFC Ben Askren and youtuber Jake Paul will face each other, and this Friday they met for the first time with the public present.

“If you and I were to meet in an alley in Las Vegas and I wanted to commit a murder… I would commit murder if I wanted to, ”Askren said, and Paul was not far behind with the answer:“ Askren is an aspiring wrestler who choked on the Olympics. He drowned in the UFC and now he’s going to drown against Jake Paul. “.

After the words it was the turn of the confrontation, although the production had prepared a dividing glass to, by Covid-19 protocol, prevent them from coming face to face. Paul went first to ignore and stood to the side, waiting for Askren. The fighter did not hesitate and stood face to face, defiantly. They exchanged a few words and the matter got off-topic when Ben slapped him in the face of his rival. Jake, very hot, pushed him from behind, delighting all the audience present, who were happy with such a show.

The fight will take place at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Jake Paul is on his third fight (he won his two previous ones) as a boxing professional while Ben Askren will don the 8-ounce gloves for the first time in his life. Before, he had a great career as a fighter and then as an MMA fighter (19 wins and 2 losses).

