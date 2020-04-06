As stated in the note from the organization:

With great regret, we have to announce the sad cancellation of the eleventh summer edition of Slap Festival 2020, expected from June 26-28 at the municipal Zaragoza campsite. Although we have already some of our main artists (La Yegros, The New Mastersounds & Lamar Williams Jr, The Sweet Valndals, Gecko Turner, Locoplaya o Muéveloreina), We made this drastic and sad decision in the face of the uncertainty generated by the spread of Covid 19 throughout the world and, specifically, in our country.

Despite the fact that we have continued with our work from our homes, always attentive to the evolution of this unprecedented reality that we are going through and with the desire that the situation improves, circumstances prevent us from continuing with the organization of the festival.

Of course, before making this drastic decision, we have explored and evaluated all possible alternatives in the last few days. However, the cancellation is the only viable option. And, unfortunately, the health authorities indicate that it may take a period of between two and four months to resolve this emergency. For this reason, we prefer to be cautious and not put the health of the public, workers and artists at risk.

We are deeply sad, but we promise to return next year stronger than ever, if possible. Because we are tremendously proud of our festival, which will be celebrating its eleventh anniversary this year with the most diverse and ambitious lineup in its history. A coexistence example of musical genres, but especially of the public, since it unites people of very different ages and tastes, families with lovers of black music, people who live it at night and others during the day. Always in harmony and wanting to have a good time. Because our audience is precisely the best of our festival.

A humble festival that fights each year for its survival without ever losing its illusion. For this reason, it is among the most outstanding cultural projects in Aragon, according to the latest observatory of the Contemporary Foundation.

However, this time the responsibility prevails over that illusion and passion that always blinds us in each edition. And, we are currently facing a complex struggle, where what matters again is people.

Now is the time to take care of each other, act responsibly and focus on overcoming this pandemic as soon as possible to return to normal as soon as possible. On the way back, we wait for you again to enjoy our greatest passion, live music and dips in the pool, surrounded by our family and friends. Meanwhile, we ask you to follow the recommendations of the authorities and so we will work together to make that moment come. And take advantage to listen to a lot of music and dance with your eyes closed, thinking that you are among the trees or the grass of our festival.

We want to take advantage to manifest a infinite thanks. To the confirmed bands and those that could not have been for their enthusiasm for being part of this event; to the collaborators and sponsors who year after year unconditionally support us to make it possible for this festival to continue growing without losing its essence, especially to The Zaragozana, who believed in us from minute one. Of course, thanks to the institutions, especially to Zaragoza Cultural and Youth Service of the city of Zaragoza, since without their support and commitment year after year, this festival would not make sense. And, fundamentally, thanks to each of the slaper @ s that they never fail this great festival of black music, which we can now say loudly and clearly, which is the festival of all the people of Zaragoza. We have transcended musical borders and prejudices, we have managed to reach all hearts, and that is the best stimulus to start working on the 2012 edition, the most incredible. Because we deserve it.

For those who have already purchased their ticket, the return process Tickets will start on Monday, April 6 through Eventbrite, the official sales channel.