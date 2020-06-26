Impact Wrestling announced last night the Division X title match that will take place at its next PPV, Slammiversary, and which will pit incumbent champion Willie Mack against Chris Bey.

Tonight Impact Wrestling has made it official that current X Division champion Willie Mack will defend the title against Chris Bey at the company’s upcoming PPV, Slammiversary to be held on July 18.

Bey, Johnny Swinger and Rohit Raju defeated Mack and The Deaners in a three-on-three match this week, giving Bey a chance to challenge Mack for the title.

Mack has been an X-Division champion since last April when he beat Ace Austin to clinch the championship at PPV Rebellion

For his part, Bey signed a contract with the company in February.

Other bouts announced for Slammiversary

Deonna Purrazzo challenging Jordynne Grace for the Knockouts Championship It is also announced for Slammiversary. It was assumed that Tessa Blanchard would defend her Impact World Championship against Michael Elgin, Eddie Edwards, Ace Austin and Trey Miguel in a fatal five way PPVBut Impact released a statement tonight confirming that they have ended their relationship with Blanchard and stripped her of her world title.

Earlier this week it was announced that Impact Wrestling had suspended Elgin “pending a further review of the misconduct allegations.”

Impact has hinted that Slammiversary will feature fighters recently fired by WWE. It has also been announced that at least one former world champion will return at PPV.

