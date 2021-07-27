Slalom, Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games | This is how Maialen Chourraut hung the silver after achieving a great time – Canoa / Kayak Eslalon video

Canoe / Kayak Slalom

Slalom, Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games | This is how the Maialen Chourraut silver was hung after achieving a great time

The Spanish Maialen Chourraut won the silver medal, after an extraordinary performance in the slalom final in the women’s K-1 canoeing event. After winning bronze in London 2012 and gold in Rio 2016, the Donostiarra closes her performance at the Tokyo 2020 event by adding a third medal to her record. The German Ricarda Funk won the gold and the Australian Jessica Fox, the bronze.

00:02:55, 13 hours ago