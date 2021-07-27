Slalom, Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games | Maialen Chourraut: “The important thing is not the medal, but the path”

OLYMPIC GAMES TOKYO 2020: CALENDAR, SCHEDULES AND DATES – SPANISH MEDAL OPTIONS 2021

After being congratulated by the president of the Spanish Olympic Committee, Alejandro Blanco, Maialen opened up about how it has been to separate from her daughter Ane, who has accompanied her on all trips so far. “We have been like his father like me three weeks in Tokyo, and we have never been so far and so long. It has been hard. The last two months until we separated were very difficult. He had always traveled with us, “acknowledged the Olympic medalist.

Despite being one of the favorites for Medalla, Chourraut has acknowledged that he has not seen it that way from the inside: “Getting a medal is very complicated, and in sports too. You have to go through the cuts, the one in the semifinals was very hard. circuits are very demanding. If you think negatively, the journey becomes very uphill, I clung to hope more than medal chances “.

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020

Maialen Chourraut, in Eurosport: “Even if I had not won a medal, I would be satisfied”

AN HOUR AGO

Maialen Chourraut, in Eurosport: “Even if I had not won a medal, I would be satisfied”

To which he has also added that his mentality has changed in these Games: “It is very difficult to find good navigation, so I have used my experience to achieve the medal. But, the most important thing is not the medal, but the path. I have realized this here, I have always pushed myself a lot and before Tokyo I realized that I had many reasons to be happy with my career “.

After hanging the silver, the Basque does not ensure her presence in Paris 2024, but leaves the doors open. “You have to live in the present, I just finished the competition. I have been waiting for this date for a long time, and it ends with a very sweet taste. I have fulfilled my goal and my dream, now it’s time to enjoy and rest. It has been five very intense years. In the Olympic cycle in Rio I had a girl and then I won gold. Raising a baby while such a preparation is very hard, now I need rest and then everything will be channeled“, has affirmed.

Slalom | An excited Maialen Chourraut receives the silver medal

The Olympian also reviewed how this last year has been, with a move included. “Leaving the Seu d’Urgell behind was hard, we had been living there for 15 years. At the time, we went there because we had the optimal conditions to train. But, after confinement, we had the need to get together with the family. I like to hold onto the positive, and the positive thing about Donostia is having the family there“.

Slalom | Maialen Chourraut silver to enlarge its legend

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020

From “ole tú, Regino” to 106.63 of Maialen Chourraut: Tallada moves again with his narration

5 HOURS AGO

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020

Slalom | An excited Maialen Chourraut receives the silver medal

5 HOURS AGO