Canoe / Kayak Slalom

Slalom, Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games | Maialen Chourraut receives the silver medal very excited

The Spanish Maialen Chourraut, Olympic champion in Rio de Janeiro 2016, won the silver medal in the K1 category of the Tokyo 2020 Games. This is the third Olympic podium for the Gipuzkoan paddler after having been bronze in London 2012 and gold in Rio. The Spanish received the silver excited, after expanding her legend.

00:00:39, 21 minutes ago