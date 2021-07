“Núria Vilarrubla set a time of 127.33 in her decisive descent in the C1 slalom modality of Tokyo 2020. The Spanish woman, who had a great start, was crossed the last part of the test suffering two penalties and was left out of the She is fighting for the medals. In the post-test interview she was “happy, although with a bittersweet taste for not having been able to give her best.”