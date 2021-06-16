Slack will soon allow you to schedule the sending of messages

Slack, the professional messaging app, is rolling out a feature that should have been around a long time ago. This is a feature that will allow users to schedule messages to send at a specified date and time.

“Today we launched scheduled dispatch to allow users to communicate and collaborate in the way that works best for them,” the company says in a statement explaining that team members “should not be required to synchronize their schedules to communicate”.

Precisely, Slack refers to this because the application is used very frequently by teams that work in different parts of the world. Consequently, they carry out their work in different time zones. In this sense, the arrival of scheduled shipments will allow them to communicate effectively with less effort.

How do I schedule a message to be sent in Slack?

Slack has made their new scheduled shipping feature very easy to use. This is located next to the green send message button. When you click, a menu is displayed that allows you to configure the schedule. This works for direct messages as well as those sent to channels or groups.

Slack mobile users will also have this feature on Android and iOS. To access a similar menu they will have to press and hold the button Send to access the settings for sending scheduled messages.

As in corporate environments – and in life in general – time is money, messages can also be programmed in two steps. Slack will offer preconfigured options such as “send tomorrow at 9:00 am” or “send Friday at 5:00 pm,”.

Users have the ability to fully customize the shipping date and time. Of course, the limit is 120 days in advance. And in case you have programmed a message and do not want to send it, the application will also allow you to edit, reschedule or delete it.

To access this new Slack feature, which is being rolled out gradually from Wednesday, it is recommended to have the desktop and mobile application updated to its latest version.

