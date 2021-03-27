Slack removes the direct message tool to avoid harassment of its users

The messaging and work organization application Slack has disabled a few hours after its implementation a new tool that allowed sending messages to any userwhether or not they were from Slack, due to the facility that the system granted to virtually harass other people without them being able to block them, after a day of multiple criticisms on social networks.

Slack announced yesterday the enablement of a new direct message tool to anyone inside and outside its application through Slack Connect, the messaging system with which they intend to “replace ’email'”; along with other innovations such as the integration of third-party applications or the future creation of private professional networks between multiple organizations.

Connect This allowed you to send interaction invitations with a message included to other Slack users that were not your company or to any external email without leaving the tool.

Users like Menotti Minuttillo have shown that, due to the system through which direct messages from Slack were sent anonymously, with a generic email called ‘feedback@slack.com’, Slack Connect allowed to send personalized anonymous messages to any email.

Criticism on social networks for the potential danger of possible abuse and harassment

Thus, if the receiving user decided to block the email from Slack, they would no longer receive any work messages. In this way, If he did not want to stop receiving information from users of the application, the person could not block a particular user by Slack or by ’email’, allowing the potential abuser to send infinite messages.

A few hours after the announcement of the tool, after the criticism from multiple people on social media indicating the potential danger of possible abuse and harassment, the company’s vice president of communication and policy, Jonathan Price, informed The Verge of the immediate elimination of the inclusion of messages in the invitations: “We are taking immediate steps to prevent this type of abuse, starting today with the removal of the ability to personalize a message when a user invites someone else through Slack Connect direct messages, “it said in a statement.

The company, instead, has denied the danger over other warnings about the system such as the possibility that any user can view the profile information of other users who have not accepted their invitation or to view the groups of which they are part, since this information is not shared unless the invitation.