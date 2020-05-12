A little over a month ago Slack, the popular team communication tool, updated its app for Mac. Now it’s time for the iPhone or iPad version that receives a major redesign on the interface based on tabs.

Thematic tabs and button to compose messages

In the new design, the app offers us four tabs at the bottom of the iPhone: Home, Messages, Mentions and You. The first tab gives us access to the information that until now was housed in the left sidebar of the application. The Messages tab, as well as the Mentions tab, are exactly what the name describes and the You tab gives us access to our status, notifications and preferences.

Slack summarizes the news in the following paragraph:

Before, it was difficult to know the four main things people do on mobile devices. We’ve fixed this with a sleek new navigation bar at the bottom of the app, which contains a Home view for the sidebar, Direct Messages (most recent firsts), Mentions (for quick chatting), and You (because you’re cool. and because setting your status or your mobile preferences should be easy).

Other improvements to the app include a redesign of the “Go to …” box, a new button to compose a message In the lower right part of the app, new shortcuts to reminders or applications from channel messages or improvements in the behavior of the app when we swipe right or left.

This redesign, despite being announced in version 20.05.10 of the application that is already available in the App Store, seems to be a staggered launch. As with the desktop version, it may take a few days for us to see the new design appear on our iPhone.

With the announced novelties we only have to wait a few days until we have access to the new design. We can download the Slack app in the App Store for free.

Slack redesigns its iPhone app with a new tab system