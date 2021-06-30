Slack announces its own ‘Clubhouse’ with the operation of Discord

Clubhouse has been a revolution. Well, more than the service itself, which deflates a little more every day, its concept. Themed audio rooms, something that Discord has always championed in the gaming industry, It has been a shock to the technology industry.

Few social networks have resisted introducing this concept in their applications and web, and even messaging services like Telegram, they have embraced them. Now the latest to come to this trend is Slack, the corporate messaging service.

Although Slack’s approach is a bit different from the Clubhouse, Twitter Spaces or Telegram proposals, the truth is that the claim is the same, but for a different market. Slack has announced its own concept of voice rooms, Huddles, with the idea of ​​bringing open audio to the enterprise market.

Slack’s Huddles: The Clubhouse Idea With Discord Implementation

The Slack Huddles themselves are closer to Discord’s themed audio rooms that of Clubhouse; but the essence, that of audio communication, is similar. A somewhat interesting concept considering that Slack already has voice (and video) calls.

The difference between Slack’s Huddles and their voice calls has to do with ubiquity. According to the company, it is a good alternative to voice calls or video calls some of the pressure from workers is removed. How? By allowing quick conversations without the need to schedule a meeting or answer a call.

Huddles allows Slack users to create impromptu meetings, either within direct messages or on existing corporate channels. When a participant starts a meeting, other members can quickly join and talk in real time, just like on Discord. No need to wait for the meeting, the room is open and you can come and go. In addition, it allows screen sharing and other additional functions.

The idea behind these Huddles is to alleviate Zoom’s fatigue that has crept in during the pandemic. Less video, more voice. Less meetings, more conversations.

