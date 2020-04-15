It had been time since our last selection of offers on Android apps and games, but there we go again. As usual every week, several developers have decided lower the price of some of its applications, with discounts that sometimes represent 100% of the original price, and allow us to get some of their creations completely free.

In this week’s selections, we will find games like Gunslugs, Her Story or Prison Run and Gun among many others, while in the applications section highlights utilities such as Luci, one of the latest apps from the creator of Weather Timeline or Flamingo, among others.

Payment applications on Android on offer

Blue Light Filter to avoid Migraines and Insomnia | 1.29 euros 2.99

Word Formation | 0.89 euros 1.69

File Manager Pro [Root] – 50% OFF | 0.69 euros 13.99

Root Checker Pro – 90% OFF launch Sale | 0.69 euros 21.99

Change DNS Pro (No Root 3G / Wifi) | 0.89 euros 2.29

PDF Editor & Creator, Tool, Merge, Watermark | 0.75 euros

Wifi Auto PRO | 0.99 euros 1.49

SkySafari 6 Pro | 18.99 euros 44.99

Castro Premium | 1.19 euros 2.49

Root explorer | 1.69 euros 3.39

Do Not Disturb – Call Blocker – Premium | 1.19 euros 2.29

Day by day (organizer) | 2.79 euros 4.99

Skit Premium | 1.19 euros 2.49

WiFi Analyzer Premium | 2.39 euros 3.99

Incognito Browser Pro – Browse Anonymously | 1.69 euros 4.89

Free paid Android applications

Paid games for Android on sale

Prison Run and Gun | 0.59 euros 2.09

VGBAnext – Universal Console Emulator | 3.29 euros 5.49

Gunslugs | 2.39 euros 0.89

Incredibox | 1.19 euros 4.49

Her Story | 1.09 euros 5.49

Sproggiwood | 2.19 euros 5.49

Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition | 5.49 euros 10.99

Lovecraft’s Untold Stories | 4.19 euros 9.99

In Between | 0.99 euros 2.99

Pixel Heroes: Byte & Magic | 1.99 euros 6.99

The Inner World – The Last Wind Monk | 2.49 euros 5.49

Retro Winter Sports 1986 | 0.99 euros 1.99

Another Lost Phone: Laura’s Story | 0.59 euros 2.99

Bridge Constructor Portal | 2.49 euros 5.49

Minesweeper Genius | 0.99 euros 1.99

SimpleRockets | 1.09 euros 3.09

SimplePlanes – Flight Simulator | 2.19 euros 5.49

THE GAME OF LIFE Holidays | 1.19 euros 2.29

SINK THE FLEET | 2.49 euros 4.99

Cluedo | 0.99 euros 2.29

A Normal Lost Phone | 0.59 euros 2.99

Dead In Bermuda | 0.59 euros 4.19

Alt-Frequencies | 2.69 euros 5.49

Samorost 3 | 1.99 euros 4.99

The Game of Life | 1.69 euros 2.99

Toby: The Secret Mine | 0.99 euros 4.99

Kenshō | 0.99 euros 4.19

Bulb Boy | 0.89 euros 22.79

Skilltree Saga | 0.99 euros 2.99

Dead Age | 0.99 euros 3.49

The Inner World | 0.99 euros 2.89

Shiny The Firefly | 0.99 euros 2.49

Free Android paid games

Icons and personalization of payment for Android on sale

