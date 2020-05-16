Learn the shortcuts, also known as keyboard shortcuts, of Skype that will allow you to quickly change its settings, change the interface and control your communications, including video conferences. Use these hotkeys and become a Skype professional.

Default shortcut keys for Skype on Windows

Here are a few tricks of all the default Skype shortcuts on your Windows 10 computer.

Interface shortcuts

See all shortcuts: Control + / Dark / Light mode change keys: Control + Shift + T keys

Keyboard shortcuts for navigation

Open settings: Control + keys, View notifications: Control + keys Open topics / skins: Control + TV keys View recent conversations: Alt + 1 keys Open contacts: Alt + 2 keys View conversation profile: Control + PA keys Open gallery: Control + Shift + G keys View dial pad (numbers): Control + D keys Open help: Control + H keys View comments / feedbacks: Control + O keys

Control shortcuts

Change camera: Control + Shift + K keys Search for contacts, messages and bots: Control + Shift + SI keys to the next conversation: Control + Tab keys Go to the previous conversation: Control + Shift + Tab keys Increase zoom: Control + Shift + keys « + »Zoom out: Control Keys +« – «Restore default zoom: Control Keys + 0 New conversation: Control Keys + N New group conversation: Control Keys + G Add people to the conversation: Control Keys + Shift + A Send a file: Control Keys + Shift + FMark conversation as unread: Control + Shift + U keys Make a screenshot: Control + S keys Change the size of the camera preview: Control + Shift + J keys Update Skype, only for desktop software: Control + RActivate keys / mute sound: Control + M keys End call: Control + E keys

Default shortcuts for the web version of Skype on Windows

The vast majority of people use the desktop version of Skype, but for those using the web version, their hotkeys are shown below. They are practically the same as the shortcuts for the desktop version, but these are the different ones:

Edit the last message: Up key Search contacts, messages and bots: Control + Shift + F keys Update Skype: Control + Shift + R keys Open new group chat: Control + Shift + G keys Conversations: Control + Shift + E keys

Default hotkeys for Skype on Mac

Since common computers (usually for s.o. Microsoft) and Apple computers use different keyboards, we inserted a small list of default keyboard shortcuts for Skype on Mac.

Interface keyboard shortcuts

Toggle light / dark mode: Cmd + Shift + T keys

Navigation shortcuts

Open Settings: Cmd + Keys, View Notifications: Cmd + Shift + O Keys Open Topics / Skins: Cmd + TV Keys Recent Conversations: Option + 1 Keys Open Contacts: Cmd + Shift Keys + 2 View Conversation Profile: Cmd Keys + IOpen gallery: Cmd + Shift + G keysOpen Skype main window: Cmd + 1 keysSee dial pad (numbers): Cmd + 2 keysOpen message editor: Control + Shift + EV keysComments / feedbacks: Cmd + keys Option + O

Quick control shortcuts

Edit last sent message: Cmd + Shift + E keys Mute / mute sound: Cmd + Shift + K keys Toggle camera: Cmd + Shift + K keys End call: Cmd + Shift + H keys Start video call: Cmd + Shift + K keys Start voice call or answer To incoming call: Cmd + Shift + R keys Search for contacts, messages and bots: Cmd + Option + F keys Search in conversation: Cmd + FI keys to the next conversation: Control + Tab keys Go to the previous conversation: Control + Shift + Tab keys Increase Zoom: Cmd + Shift + «+» Keys Zoom out: Cmd + «-« Keys Set default zoom: Cmd + 0 Keys Open new conversation: Cmd + N Keys Open new group chat: Cmd + G Keys Add people to chat: Keys Cmd + Shift + A Send file: Cmd + Shift + F keys Mark chat as unread: Cmd + Shift + U keys Take a screenshot: Cmd + S keys Select multiple messages: Cmd + Shift + L keys Conversations: Cmd + EC keys Close window: Cmd + keys W

Default keyboard shortcuts for the web version of Skype on Mac

As with Windows, the web version of Skype for Mac has practically the same shortcuts as the desktop (application) version. But there are some differences:

Open settings: Cmd + Shift + keys, See help: Cmd + Shift + H keys Open comments / feedbacks: Cmd + Option + O keys Update Skype: Cmd + Shift + R keys

