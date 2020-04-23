Skype, the popular Microsoft-owned video calling application, has implemented one of Zoom’s most popular features: custom backgrounds. Users, therefore, can not worry about what is behind them while video conferencing with other people, because Microsoft software will replace it with a virtual background that can be selected from the application settings.

To enjoy this feature, users must install the latest version of the application, available on Windows, macOS, Linux and the web. In the case of Windows, it will be necessary to download the .exe file from the Skype website. The variant of the app published in the Microsoft Store, for the moment, does not allow the use of custom backgrounds.

The same also happens on Android and iOS. The versions of Skype for both platforms do not offer, at the moment, the possibility of changing the background of the video call, so it will be essential to use a conventional desktop computer for it.

The new version of Skype for macOS too brings with it the possibility of sharing documents from the Finder, as well as a slight improvement in call controls.

The rise of teleworking during the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) has meant that Companies like Zoom experience growth in popularity. The need for video conferencing has made, according to Eric S. Yuan (CEO of Zoom), that its platform went from 10 million daily users in December to more than 200 million in March.

This growth, however, has also increase scrutiny around the app, which has brought to light various privacy and security problems over the last few weeks. Given this situation, Eric S. Yuan assured in early April that the company would focus its efforts on resolving all incidents over the next 90 days.

Despite numerous incidents related to privacy and security, Zoom has become one of the most used tools right now, rivaling the established Skype that Microsoft acquired in 2011 and Google Meet (formerly known as Hangouts), among others.

