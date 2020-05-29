One of the most successful games in recent years in the field of strategy, city manager and builder Cities: Skylines, is on sale. The critically acclaimed Paradox Interactive game developed by the Colossal Order team is available right now for only € 1.

The version offered is that of SteamThat is, it includes support for mods. If you’ve already played the game on Xbox Game Pass and now want to try the next level, this version is for you. The promotion will be available until June 9 at 8:00 p.m. (Spain time).

As usual in Humble Bundle, the one that costs € 1 is not the only pack. If you pay a little more you can opt for a second or third packages that include several of the most important expansions released so far. Do you know the game and could not find the time to get hold of it? You are already taking time to take advantage of the offer. Don’t you know the game? Next I explain a little of what it is about.

What is Cities: Skylines?

Cities: Skylines, for those of you who don’t know it, is a game to create cities and manage them, taking into account each and every one of the variables of a city. Water, electricity, education, health, safety, traffic, public transport, taxes, etc …

With the passage of time, different expansions have been launched that have been further expanding and enriching the gaming experience, adding new means of transportation, the day-night cycle, natural disasters, university campuses, the natural park and amusement park design, a deep industrial sector manager, among many other new features.

Is that not enough for you? The Steam version of Cities: Skylines (which is available for € 1 in this promotion) has support for mods to further expand your experience. Buildings, vehicles, maps or tools to build your ideal city are available in the Steam Workshop for free. No wonder Cities: Skylines is nicknamed many times SimCity’s spiritual heir. It is not developed by the same team or distributed by the same company, but it is so complete that it is normal that this position has been won.

If you are still not convinced with all the mentioned, you should know that the post-sale support of the game is being excellent. They release roughly two major expansions a year, and each comes with a free update. That means if you don’t purchase the expansion, part of the announced news you also get completely free of charge.

Cities: Skylines for € 1, how do I get it?

It’s very easy. Enter the Humble Cities: Skylines Bundle link and click the “Get the Package” button. Remember that Humble Bundles are video game packages where part of the money goes to charities.

So, paying € 1 or more conseYou will guide the base video game Cities: Skylines and the radio within the game Deep Focus Radio. Do you dare to pay a little more? Then check out the other two packages below.

Pay € 6.54 or more and also get two expansions and two content packs

Keep in mind that this price may vary slightly since it is based on the average of what each person who purchases the package is paying.

At the time of writing the article, paying € 6.54 or more you take with you, plus Cities: Skylines and Deep Focus Radio, the following expansions and content packs:

Concerts: Organize concerts in the city Content Creator Pack: High-Tech Buildings: a pack of high-tech buildings created by a modder and not by game developersSnowfall: one of the first expansions that includes snow, snow storm management and new maps with this meteorologyNatural Disasters: cause chaos by creating natural disasters or wait for them to happen by preparing your city with the proper means

Pay € 16.5 or more and get 4 of the best expansions

If you dare to buy the highest price package (€ 16.5 or more at the time of writing the article), you are taking several jewels at a knockdown price. This package includes everything included in the other two mentioned packages and, in addition, the following contents:

Mass transit: better management of public transport, new means of transport such as monorails and new hubs to combine different means of transportGreen cities: make your city use renewable energies and contact as little as possible with the new possibilities of this DLCIndustries: a complete and in-depth manager of the industrial sector, allowing the entire industrial chain to be managed from the time it leaves the factory until it reaches the storesCampus– This expansion gives the possibility to create authentic university campuses beyond the individual buildings that come in the baseContent Creator Pack game: Art deco– A series of Deco-inspired buildings exclusive to this Content Creator Pack: European Suburbia– This package brings Europe’s suburban fantasy to city builders around the world