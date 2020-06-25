A former employee of Intel ensures that processor problems Skylake It was the last straw that ended up convincing Apple to abandon Intel and start manufacturing its own processors for Macs.

During the WWDC virtual keynote, Tim Cook announced that Apple would start manufacturing its own processors for Macs, just like iPhones, iPads, Apple Watch, Apple TV and HomePod.

The possibility of having full control over the components of the Macs has been a growing need for the company. As Manzana I was designing lighter and thinner products, it was increasingly difficult to keep processors cool and performance high.

This has never been a problem for Apple with proprietary architecture-based processors ARM on other of your devices.

Skylake quality control issues

In an interview by PC Gamer, François Piednoël, ex-Intel engineer, explained the complicated situation during the development of the generation Skylake of microprocessors:

Skylake’s quality control was more than a problem. It was abnormally bad. Our colleagues at Apple were the ones with the most tickets for architecture failures and the situation got very, very bad. When your customers start encountering as many bugs as you are, you’re not heading to the right place. For me this was the turning point. It is when Apple, who had been contemplating migration for some time, saw the situation and said, “Well, I think it’s time to do it.” In short, Skylake’s lousy quality control was the trigger for them to leave the platform.

The rumors that Manzana would abandon Intel for his Macs and he would start making his own processors in a couple of years. The migration process is similar to the one that occurred PowerPC to Intel announced in 2005.

According Ming-Chi Kuo, one of the first products with the new ARM architecture will be a iMac redesigned to launch before the end of the year.