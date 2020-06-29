SkyGuide is probably one of the best apps for general astronomy out of many on the App Store. Its excellently designed interface, the amount of information it offers, and the affordability it presents make it the reference option to enjoy the night sky.

Interface: showing what is necessary at the right time

The first thing that jumps out when we open the app for the first time is love and care put on the interface. The information is distributed in a logical, structured and pleasant way. In the center of the screen, and occupying practically its majority, we have the map of the night sky, through which we can move simply by sliding our finger. If we want the app to move the display for us, as we point the iPhone to one or another section of the sky, we just need to touch the compass button in the upper right.

At the bottom we find the menu, which consists of Four sections: Settings, Highlights, Calendar and Search. The first section allows us to adjust the location options, notifications, preferences of the information we want to see and the odd detail. In Featured the app offers us several articles on astronomy, very interesting, although in English.

The Calendar section is probably the most interesting, it includes all the future astronomical events: Aphelios and perihelios, eclipse, new and full moons, conjunctions, etc. All information comes with dates, a description of the event and, when necessary, a map of the areas from which we can see the event. Finally, in the Search section we can find constellations, stars, comments, satellites and, in addition, retrieve our favorites or configure Siri shortcuts for the most common actions.

Information: lots, neat and understandable

At the same depth as the night sky, the SkyGuide app contains much more information than is visible to the naked eye. As we zoom in we see more stars and celestial bodies appear. In addition, with a simple touch on any of them, their name appears and, after touching the “i” for information, all details including visibility, details for your observation (ascent, declination, height and azimuth) and other technical details such as distance, luminosity, classification, etc.

Within the information, in addition, the app has a notifications that can alert us to satellite crossings and astronomical events important as meteor showers, for example.

Augmented Reality: like the real sky, but with more information

SkyGuide fully embraces the concept of augmented reality to show us the night sky next to the space around us in one of the most elegant ways I’ve seen in an AR app. After activating the compass of the viewfinder we can touch the button of the camera so that our environment becomes part of the experience much more precisely. An impressive experience, especially if we run the app on an iPad.

SkyGuide: from and for astronomy lovers

There are many astronomy apps and surely some of them are capable of displaying even more information than SkyGuide. However, for those of us who are interested in astronomy without being professionals, SkyGuide offers a masterful balance between utility, information and ease. Ease of use and understanding of the information.

A balance that accompanies us to enter the world of astronomy and enjoy it in an easy and fun way. An app that can be used by both a semi-professional astronomer and a child to learn some constellations. An app made by and for lovers of astronomy.

We can get SkyGuide in the App Store for 3.49 euros.

