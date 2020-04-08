Someone protected me that day, narrated the man

A paratrooper shared through his Facebook the recording of a group jump during which lost consciousness after being beaten by one of his companions.

In the video Ben pigeon, the author of the publication, stopped moving after receiving the strong blow at approximately 3,000 meters above sea level.

To his good luck, another member of the group (now his best friend) notices the situation, adjusts his trajectory to get closer and activate his parachute.

In addition, he added ironically, referring to social isolation and healthy distance to prevent the coronavirus: “I am publishing because I am bored, but also to promote the 6-foot (1.82-meter) rule. If we had used the rule of At six feet during the jump, a femur would not have contacted my head at more than 320 km / h. “

For non-skydivers, locating the drop zone can be difficult. Especially in this area because it is farmland and everything looks the same. You have to identify the roads to figure out where you are.

“I was so shocked that I lost three days of memory. How I found the drop zone remains a mystery to me. It could have fallen on power lines or on the road …. When I was first asked if it was okay, I said ‘ what do you mean I just got out of my tent ‘and then I pointed to my parachute. I’m not saying that Jesus powered it, but someone took care of me that day, “Pigeon wrote.

The jump and rescue took place near Dallas (Texas, USA) back in 2014, but initially Pigeon refrained from posting the video so that his family would not see it and scold him at the time.

(With information from ADN40 and Malv)